close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan reveals her all-time favourite movies

Actress Vidya Balan says she loves comedy films, adding that she can't stop laughing every time she watches Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic "Gol Maal", starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt.

Vidya Balan reveals her all-time favourite movies

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan says she loves comedy films, adding that she can't stop laughing every time she watches Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic "Gol Maal", starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt.

"I find the old 'Gol Maal' crazily funny. Everytime Utpal Dutt says 'achhaaa', I can watch that scene on loop and keep laughing. Also, when he and Shubha Khote are running around the house and she hits him with a stick -- the scene is just hilarious. I love slapstick!" Vidya said, revealing her love for slapstick comedy on the IMDb Original series "The Insider's Watchlist".

"The Dirty Picture" actress also spoke of her favourite Hollywood movie series.

She mentioned the "Before" Trilogy directed by Richard Linklater -- which includes "Before Sunrise", "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight".

On the Bollywood front, Vidya is currently busy with her upcoming film "Shakuntala Devi". She essays the title role of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi in the film, which is set for a summer 2020 release.

Tags:
Vidya BalanShakuntala DeviThe Dirty Picture
Next
Story

Pooja Bedi holidays in Goa with fiance Maneck Contractor, shares pics

Must Watch

PT9M3S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 12th November 2019