Vidya Balan Reveals Secret Behind Her Massive Weight Loss, Mentions She Is Not Doing Any Workout

Mumbai: Vidya Balan has left her fans spellbound with her latest appearances and weight loss has become the talk of the town. The actress has struggled over the years to lose weight and was mocked several times due to being an overweight actress. Vidya recently addressed her weight loss journey and revealed following a traditional diet without any workouts.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vidya revealed," All my life I have struggled to be thin. All my life I have dieted like crazy, and I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and then it would come back. No matter what I did, my weight was only increasing. The more it increased, the more I would go and work out and then early on this year I met a nutritional group called Amura in Chennai and they said you know you seem like I think this is just inflammation. It's not really fat".

Vidya further added", So what we want you to do is and in most cases by the way with people who put on a lot of weight, it is inflammation. So they put me in a due to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation and it worked beautifully. The weight went down like that. They eliminated the food that didn't suit me and asked me not to do any workouts. This is the first year I didn't work out".

Vidya Balan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and currently, she is looking her best and fans cannot stop admiring her.