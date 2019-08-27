Vidya Balan shares her casting couch experience, says director asked to go to her room

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Parineeta, opened up about her untoward casting couch experience. The actress revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that a director had once insisted to go to her room.

“One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let’s sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I’m talking about this, " Vidya told the publication.

She added, “Someone wrote that ‘Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors’. That had affected me so much that for the longest time, I would get dreams of it and get really angry. Today, I don’t let the noise get to me.”

On the work front, Vidya's latest outing Mission Mangal was received well by the audience. Based on India's Mars mission the film starred Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari in pivotal roles.