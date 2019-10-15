close

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan shares the motion poster of Shakuntala Devi on World Mathematics Day

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who will be seen in the biopic of Mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, has shared the motion poster of the film on the occasion of World Mathematics Day.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Vidya wrote, "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay
@sanyamalhotra07."

The motion poster begins with a caption, that says, "This World Mathematics Day, celebrating the woman who made math fun." Later, Vidya Balan appears as Shakuntala Devi."

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Vidya had expressed her excitement about the role. "I am extremely excited to play the human-computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."

 

Vidya BalanShakuntala DeviVidya Balan
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy quality time with daughter Stormi

Know new findings on PMC bank scam | Zee News Exclusive