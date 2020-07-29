Vidya Balan's poetic tribute to daughters of India

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on the life of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi.

The video is a tribute to the relationship that a woman has with her mother.

In the black and white video, Vidya narrates how every mother was once a daughter. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break glass ceilings and to believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

The film titled "Shakuntala Devi" is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, widely revered as the Human Computer for her innate ability to make complex mathematical calculations within seconds.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 31.