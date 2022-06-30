NewsLifestylePeople
Vidyut Jammwal fainted while shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal lost consciousness while shooting for a scene in Lucknow for his upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha'.

Director Faruk Kabir said: "It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted."

"I don't know what happened out there," Vidyut told the director.

"We even considered delaying the shoot, but he (Vidyut) being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted."'

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha', is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah.

The film's music is crooned by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra.

The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films, it is all set to release in theatres on July 8.

