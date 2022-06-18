NEW DELHI: Vidyut Jammwal who is an extremely humble actor and is known for his sweet gestures, made one of his female fan's day.

Yes, when a fan came to him to express her feelings for him, he hugged her. When she asked him for a selfie, he held her hand and made her sit in his luxurious car.

The girl was extremely happy and while driving away, Vidyut was seen jokingly saying, "I will get her back I promise."

The video has gone viral on social media. It was shared by celeb paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

In the video, the Commando actor was seen giving the girl a fun drive in his Aston Martin.

On the work front, Vidyut is gearing up for his next which is titled as Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. He has recently wrapped up the shooting for the film.

The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir who has also worked upon the first part of the film.

Vidyut shot to fame with films like Commando, Sanak and Khuda Haafiz among others.