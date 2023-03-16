Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Call It Quits After Two Years?

New Delhi: Action star Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have reportedly called it quits after being engaged for two years.

According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey's daughter on Wednesday, however, the two were seen maintaining a distance from each other.

"Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance," said the source from the Haldi ceremony.

It was in 2021 when the two got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra and confirmed it on social media.

However, the source concluded that they are respectful towards each other, good friends and are there for each other.

Earlier, a buzz was doing the rounds that Commando star Vidyut and Nandita were planning to tie the knot in London. According to a report in the Times of India, the couple is keeping everything hush-hush, much like their engagement news. The duo is likely to announce the wedding deets in the next 15 days.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal's recently released Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has impressed critics and fans alike. The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz'. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

He also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in his kitty.