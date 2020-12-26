Vidyut Jammwal shares memories of 'Khuda Haafiz' shoot

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared fond memories from the shoot of his last-released film Khuda Haafiz.

"While we were shooting for a song in Lucknow for 'Khuda Haafiz' in the middle of the street, (co-star) Shivaleeka (Oberoi) and I were supposed to be on a bike and the camera was chasing us. There were hundreds of bikes all around us wanting to just say hello, it was difficult to shoot, but that's the vibe of India and that is what I really enjoyed," he shared.

The romantic action thriller is inspired by real-life events. It revolves around a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka), who decide to go overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land. Sameer then attempts to find his wife.

Directed and written by Faruk Kabir, the film is scheduled to have a sequel. Titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, the sequel is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021.

Khuda Haafiz will air on Star Gold soon.