Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' crosses 100 million viewing minutes

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' has been receiving much love and appreciation from the fans who are not only liking its action but also ist plotline.

The sequel surely enhances the excitement and intensity by moving ahead in the tortured lives of Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Sheevalika Oberoi). The story centres around the couple battling the ghosts of their past before, after adopting a girl, they begin to heal. Life takes a turn when their daughter is kidnapped and killed.

The film had started streaming on the OTT platform Zee 5 and with much much appreciation the thriller had been gaining after its theatrical release, it recently crossed a whopping 100 million viewing minutes on the platform. Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a story on social media for the same and he is sure a proud man right now.

The movie demonstrated the director's skill in capturing the action scenes on camera without distorting them, making the second half of the movie even more tense to watch. The film's high point is actor Vidyut Jammwal's poised character acting, and his controlled action delivery is perfect for the layperson character.

The actor when asked about the film's recent success on the OTT platform said, "I feel happy that the film is being loved so much. It feels that our hard work has paid off. Faruk and I have put all our soul into this film and I am extremely happy that the audience is appreciating it more and more."

"I remember the times of shoot when I and Vidyut had to shoot the action scenes ourselves for the film's climax in Egypt. It feels great to see that every effort you put in becomes worth it. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and I am very grateful" said director Faruk Kabir on the film's success.