Dil Bechara

Vidyut Jammwal wants Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' to be highest-watched film

Soon after the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' was released, Vidyut shared a link and also posted a video urging his fans to make Sushant's last release the highest-watched film ever.

Vidyut Jammwal wants Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; to be highest-watched film

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal is among several industry colleagues who are promoting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, "Dil Bechara" on his behalf.

On Monday, soon after the trailer of "Dil Bechara" was released, Vidyut shared a link to it on Twitter.

The actor also posted a video urging his fans to make Sushant's last release the highest-watched film ever.

"This message is for all the Jammwalians. I just want you to know that I love you and thank you for everything. I am very proud of you. Today the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's movie "Dil Bechara" will be releasing on the Disney+Hotstar multiplex. I want you all to watch this movie and we should make sure that this is the highest watched movie ever!" Vidyut says in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trailer link in Bio

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

"Dil Bechara" is Sushant's last film, releasing digitally on July 24. However, fans of the late actor are not happy with the development and they have been requesting on social media for a theatrical release.

"Dil Bechara" marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars newcomer actress Sanjana Sanghi in the female lead and has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The film is a remake on the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which was based on John Green's 2012 bestseller novel of the same name.

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara trailer, Vidyut Jammwal
