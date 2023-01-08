Vijay Deverakonda announces all expenses paid trip for 100 fans to Manali- Watch

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda has always received love and adoration from his fans since the beginning of his career. The actor has struggled really hard to become who he is today and has seen several nights full of struggle while he was growing up. Vijay outrightly says that his fans are responsible for making him a big superstar and gives it back to them with his yearly initiative Devera Santa. The initiative started 5 years ago and so far several hundreds of fans have explored places around quarters under Vijay’s program.

In order to thank his fans, the star announced the project again on the day of Christmas. Every year Vijay comes up with new and exciting gifts to make Christmas more special for his fans with #Deverasanta, this year's #Deverasanta2022 plan is quite bigger and special as he has planned to arrange a trip for 100 fans which will be fully free. After a lot of polling and deciding, Vijay now finally has a destination in mind for the fans and that is- Manali.

Taking to social media, he shares a video saying “Happy New Year, my love. This is a ‘DeveraSanta Update’. I had told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go. I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snowcapped mountains. You are going to see temples, monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, I am sorry you have to be 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached ‘Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you”.

See the video shared by Vijay Deverakonda

Several fans got excited listening to this latest update on Devera Santa and flooded his comment section with these comments. A fan writes, “Anna you look pretty gorgeous.” A user says “Great work. Earlier I never watched Telugu film. When I saw your work I have seen all your movie with subtitles. May God fulfill all your dream and wish you and your family a happy and prosperous New year… Keep up the good work and make your parents proud… Lots of love and respect…. Vijay.”

A fan also commented, “Hi handsome, wishing u a very Happy New Year. Lots and lots of love to you.” A fan says “U have a golden heart and face…knight in shining armour”.

An excited fan comments “Truly!!…there be mannyy who wish to see places around…. But their wishes always remain as a wish …. due to the sacrifices for family etc...... And if someone like this can fulfill his/her wish …. It's not less than a miracle santa gift... U are truly a gem person

@thedeverakonda sir. God bless u and ur family with good health. And all ur upcoming projects be successful Happy New year.” A user writes “Bhai you are true super star... Not cause of you doing this for us, cause you are know the love or emotion of your follower. Thank you”. Another fan says “THE DEVERKONDA IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON.”

A fan writes “This is nothing but the pleasure of being a fan of a superstar like you who is going to bang the entire film industry @thedeverakonda.” Another one writes “Most handsome man in the world.”

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda started this tradition way long back. In the first year, he visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and selected 50 fans who followed Vijay on social media randomly selected, and were given special gifts – all by the actor himself. Then in another year, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers and fans to shower up their wishes with '#DevaraSanta.' He promised that he would fulfill at least 9-10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Then last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who will be awarded ten thousand rupees each as a Christmas gift.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Khushi’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’.