MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger' has already created mass hysteria. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers recently and has so far crossed 50 million views on Youtube. Also present at the trailer launch of 'Liger' were film producer Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, who set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance.

For the trailer launch, the stars were dreseed up in chic outfits. Ananya Panday picked a bold black cutout dress with a dangerously high slit and open front. Karan Johar was seen in a chic blue and white jacket which he wore over black tee and white trousers.

Speaking about the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, he was seen in a casual appearance, in a basic black tee and beige pants, and was seen wearing chappals at his own trailer launch. When Ranveer Singh noticed it, he gave a hilarious reaction to the south superstar wearing slippers at his own trailer launch and quipped, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu".

Vijay's stylist Harmann Kaur has now revealed the details of his sartorial pick for the trailer launch. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially, I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country."

Harmann went on to add, "I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I'm glad it was received with a lot of love." Well, we cannot wait to see what else Vijay has in store for us for the upcoming promotional events.

Speaking about the film, 'Liger' is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

