Vijay Deverakonda loses balance, slips while walking to jetty; video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda escaped unhurt last night after he lost his balance and slipped while walking towards his jetty in Versova, Mumbai. The actor was rescued by the people walking around with him.

As the surface was wet, he slipped but managed to regain his ground within seconds. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. One of the fan pages shared it on Instagram:

The original video was uploaded by ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

Vijay Deverakonda is these days busy shooting for his maiden Bollywood venture with Ananya Panday which is reportedly titled 'Fighter'. The fresh on-screening casting of Vijay with Ananya has surely raised the expectations from the upcoming venture which will be helmed by famous director Puri Jagannadh.

The venture is being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be made in Hindi and other regional languages simultaneously.

A few days back, Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted by paps on the Versova jetty. They hugged and greeted each other and ended up chit-chatting. Meanwhile, the paps on duty were more than happy to click them together.