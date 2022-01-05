Vijay Deverakonda rang in New Year with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in Goa? Pic proof

NEW DELHI: Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share a great bond and are often spotted in each other's company. In fact, they are one of the most popular rumoured couples in south film industry. Now, as per reports, the duo celebrated the New Year together. Both Rashmika and Vijay rang in the celebrations in Goa and we have picture proof.

On January 1, Rashmika dropped a photo of herself wishing her fans a very Happy New Year. While the actress looked cute as always, the background of the photo had a pool and greenery. Now, Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda too dropped a photo of himself in the same location. And fans couldn't miss the similarity in the two photos, that included the same lush green and blue backdrop. Notably, Vijay also shared pictures from a similar location, making it clear that he and Rashmika are ringing in the New Year along with his brother Anand.

Although the actors never cleared the nature of their friendship, Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted heading to the gym or dining out together. Their chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the duo featured in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Buzz has been there since long that two are a thing but the actors state that they are nothing more than 'just friends'.

Meanwhile, we bring to you their photos from New year vacation:

Happy 2022 my loves.! __ pic.twitter.com/oDeajTmYky — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 1, 2022

Celebrating that response to #ligerfirstglimpse __ #liger And Happy New Year you all __ pic.twitter.com/Om71259159 — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) January 1, 2022

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his pan-Indian film 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The film is =directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan. She was recently seen opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'.

