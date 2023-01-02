Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna holidaying together amid dating rumours? Actors drop SIZZLING hot beach pics

New Delhi: Dating rumours of South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been doing rounds for months now. Neither of the two have ever confirmed or denied their relationship but fans keep speculating on the basis of their social media posts and this time, they are pretty sure.

On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped sexy pictures to send new year wishes to their fans. Vijay shared a shirtless picture in which he was seen enjoying a drink in a pool. In the caption, he wrote, 'A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some We need to celebrate everything cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves Have a great new year!'

On the other hand, Rashmika dropped a sizzling picture of herself in which she was seen enjoying the sun. In the caption, she wrote, 'Hello 2023…' Just as the actors posted these pictures, fans started commenting and confirming that the two are holidaying together. Some are even saying that the couple went to the Maldives together earlier and are posting the pictures now.

"This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after liger release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time lol. In fact even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!" one of the fans commented on 'Liger' actor's post.

On the work front, Vijay has 'Jana Gana Mana' in his pipeline whereas Rashmika will soon be seen in 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Pushpa: The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.