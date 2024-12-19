Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed the ongoing rumors about his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. In an interview with Bombay Times, the Arjun Reddy star hinted at a possible romantic connection while emphasizing his need for privacy and the right timing to speak about it.



When asked about the speculations surrounding his equation with Rashmika, Vijay responded,” I will talk about it when I am ready, when I think that the world needs to know, and I want to share it with everyone. There needs to be a reason, a purpose, and a time for it. So, on such a day, I will happily share it with the world in my way.”

This statement, while not a confirmation, has certainly added more intrigue to their rumored relationship. Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent public appearances have often fueled dating rumors, but both stars have maintained silence on the subject until now.



In the same interview with Bombay Times, Vijay Deverakonda shared his perspective on handling the curiosity and rumors surrounding his personal life as a public figure.

He said,” When you’re a public figure, it’s part of the job. There’s a lot of curiosity, but I don’t feel any pressure. I read it as news. Only once I felt the need to respond (hinting at the time when he posted an Instagram story reacting to a report about his wedding), but otherwise, it’s alright.”

For those unfamiliar, Vijay Deverakonda’s remarks in the Bombay Times interview alluded to an incident earlier in 2024 when rumors of him marrying actress and frequent co-star Rashmika Mandanna took social media and tabloids by storm.

In response, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories to quash the speculations, stating firmly,“I am not getting engaged or married in February. Please don’t believe such news.”

Later, during an interview with Lifestyle Asia, the actor humorously addressed the recurring marriage rumors,” It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

Rashmika was recently spotted with Vijay Deverakoda’s family at Pushpa 2 screening and once again sparked their relationship rumours. Reports also claim Vijay will be a part of Pushpa 3 as the main antagonist.



