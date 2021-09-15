हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda rests in caged MMA ring in new still from 'Liger'

The shooting of 'Liger' was halted due to the growing cases of COVID-19. Now that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.  

Vijay Deverakonda rests in caged MMA ring in new still from &#039;Liger&#039;

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday (September 15) about his much-awaited Hindi debut film 'Liger'. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to the growing cases of COVID-19.

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

