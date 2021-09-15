Vijay Deverakonda rests in caged MMA ring in new still from 'Liger'

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday (September 15) about his much-awaited Hindi debut film 'Liger'. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to the growing cases of COVID-19.

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.