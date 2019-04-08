Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
 Kabir Singh is all set to hit the screens on June 21, 2019

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' on Monday. From fans to B-town celebs, everyone praised Shahid's high-octane performance in the seconds-long teaser.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The talented actor took to Twitter to share the teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer and wrote, "Kabir Singh!
Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara."

To this Shahid replied, "#kabirsingh calling #arjunreddy wownwownwown wadawaown. Big love brother."

In the film, Shahid plays the lead role and Kiara Advani has been case opposite him. From the looks of the teaser, the film revolves around an academically sound medical professional who battles alcoholism and sets out on a path to self-destruction after his ladylove settles for someone else.

Shahid's last outing Batti Gul Meter Chalu couldn't strike a chord with the audience but his raw and rigid role in Kabir Singh is surely going to win hearts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on June 21, 2019. Shahid was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

