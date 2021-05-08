हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda teases fans: 'Just me in a tank top'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can't get enough of him.

Vijay Deverakonda teases fans: &#039;Just me in a tank top&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can't get enough of him.

The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest.

"Just me in a tank top," he wrote as the caption.

 

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film "Liger", co-starring Ananya Pandey.

The film is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

