New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's jaw-dropping Liger poster showing off his bare body set the internet on fire a few days back. The trending poster hogged attention and made sure the buzz around the movie stays afloat online. Liger stars Ananya Panday in the lead with Vijay.

Taking to his social media, he shared a portrait of himself and the caption has a reference to the most viral poster. Vijay shared a breathtaking black and white photo of himself today wearing a half-open shirt and wrote, "Unbuttoning- before the shot that broke the internet.

The much-in-news Liger poster that featured him all bare with a bunch of roses had his female fans swooning over him. Fans also hailed this poster as the 'Sexiest Poster Ever'. Vijay will be seen playing an MMA artist in his highly anticipated Pan-India film, Liger. The film is set to release on August 25, 2022, alongside Ananya Panday in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

Liger poster has achieved another feat. Vijay's film has got the fastest 1 million likes any Indian film poster ever got and also trended for over 24 hours on one social media platform.



