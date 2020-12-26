Vijay Deverakonda turns DeveraSanta yet again, spends Christmas with 600 kids

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has donned his Santa Claus cap for the fourth time as he turned DeveraSanta to celebrate Christmas with kids from special homes for children.

The young hero shared a video recapping his Christmas celebrations from 2017 as he began the tradition on DeveraSanta, also giving an insight into the adorable and noble celebrations this year.

In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda turned Deverasanta by distributing gifts in JNTU Hyderabad as a token of gratitude for making a massive sized painting of Arjun Reddy. Post which the actor has made it an annual tradition to embrace his 'DeveraSanta' mode by spreading happiness amongst his fans and family.

In 2018, Vijay surprised his family on Christmas and urged his fans to spend time with their family by hugging them and saying 'I Love You' to them.

Last year the young hero made Christmas special for his fans by asking his followers across social media their wishlist and surprised his 50 'rowdy boys and girls' from his fan-base with customised gifts that he had handpicked amongst their requests.

This year on Christmas, Vijay Deverakonda took DeveraSanta a step ahead and virtually interacted with 600 kids across 7 homes in and around Hyderabad.

The actor enjoyed quality time with the kids and his team shared 'Rowdy' goodies with the kids post the celebration.

Vijay Deverakonda ensured all safety protocols, sanitised the goods, his team also met the kids with utmost care and precautions.

Talking about the same, Vijay Deverakonda said, "This Deverasanta, We went to 7 homes in and around Hyderabad - To surprise 600 little angels, we sang with them, danced with them, laughed with them, I virtually hugged and blew them kisses.

Our Santas brought them Goodies and Rowdy clothes. We loved making their day and giving them this memory. We would love to spread this love and cheer to a 1000 more kids, so send us details with Deverasanta of any homes you would like us to send new clothes to and we shall Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!