New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha got married to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine in London. According to several media reports, the couple got married at Vijay Mallya’s $14 million estate in Hertfordshire with family and close friends in attendance.

SIDHARTHA MALLYA GETS MARRIED

Several photos and videos of the couple's wedding white wedding have surfaced on social media. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared inside videos on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption reading: “Liquor tycoon’s son Sidharth Mallya gets married with fanfare today in London."

Liquor tycoon’s son Sidharth Mallya gets married with fanfare today in London pic.twitter.com/tkgSiOCsGG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 23, 2024

Sidhartha Mallya also shared the photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. The couple's first dance video has hogged attention and was shared by popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani. Take a look here:

WHO IS JASMINE?

Reportedly, Sidhartha and Jasmine have been dating for a longtime now. In November last year, he proposed to Jasmine on Halloween. In one of the pictures shared online, he can be seen kneeling down and proposing to his girlfriend, who wore a witch costume. In the second picture, the duo looks happy as Jasmine flaunts her engagement ring.

Not much is known about Jasmine, except that she bats for human rights and is associated with 'Ceasefire' - Centre for Civilian Rights'. It is an international initiative to develop civilian-led monitoring of violations of international humanitarian law or human rights. She has shared the links to the page on her IG bio.

Sidhartha Mallya started off as a model-actor. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London and attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

He turned author and wrote two books on mental health - If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey and Sad-Glad. He is an advocate for mental health awareness among young people.