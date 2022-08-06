NewsLifestylePeople
DARLINGS FILM

Vijay Varma wows fans with his performance in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings'

The actor Vijay Sharms, who stars in the newly released movie starring Alia Bhatt and essays the role of a drunkard husband, has been receiving praise all round for his role.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film stars Alia Bhatt in the main role
  • The movie released on 5th of August
  • It is available on Netflix for streaming

New Delhi: Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood's most accomplished actors, has a rich filmography and has given some of the best performances in recent times.
The actor, who has been part of critically acclaimed movies such as "Gully Boy", "Pink", and "Monsoon Shootout", among others, has delivered once again in the newly released movie 'Darlings'.

Despite the film's including a talented ensemble, including Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Vijay's performance in the movie stands out and has begun to draw internet attention.

The fans who have watched the film took to social media to express their feelings about the performance of the actor.

The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has been well received by the fans and the critics alike, who have praised the movie for its writing and direction. The movie, which is a dark comedy, has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen and is a joint effort between Shahrukh Khan's production company Red Chilli Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's eternal sunshine productions. It is available on Netflix for streaming.

