New Delhi: Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood's most accomplished actors, has a rich filmography and has given some of the best performances in recent times.

The actor, who has been part of critically acclaimed movies such as "Gully Boy", "Pink", and "Monsoon Shootout", among others, has delivered once again in the newly released movie 'Darlings'.

Despite the film's including a talented ensemble, including Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Vijay's performance in the movie stands out and has begun to draw internet attention.

The fans who have watched the film took to social media to express their feelings about the performance of the actor.

#Darlings is subtle in its comedy & layered in its messaging!



No it does not mock victims of domestic abuse!



The mother daughter duo of #AliaBhatt & #ShefaliShah are exceptional but the standout is the sadistic & evil #VijayVarma



Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet K. Reen WRITING pic.twitter.com/J0HciK8mNC — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 5, 2022

#Darlings Vijay Sharma, what an actor! Gave me the chills. — Ruchira Mittal (@taruche) August 5, 2022

Watched #Darlings What a gripping movie. The acting is sheer brilliance. Vijay varma is a real star with an evil sweet performance. Alia bhatt did it again, she is insane actress, I likes her always. Shefali shah is "Cute".



Worth!! pic.twitter.com/WGqQcU7zBE — Guruprasad (@vijayfan_guru) August 5, 2022

The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has been well received by the fans and the critics alike, who have praised the movie for its writing and direction. The movie, which is a dark comedy, has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen and is a joint effort between Shahrukh Khan's production company Red Chilli Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's eternal sunshine productions. It is available on Netflix for streaming.