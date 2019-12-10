हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay

Vijay starrer Bigil poster is the most retweeted entertainment tweet

Micro-blogging site Twitter released a data of some of most retweeted tweets from the year 2019. In the entertainment category, Kollywood actor Vijay's Bigil poster was the most retweeted tweet.

Vijay starrer Bigil poster is the most retweeted entertainment tweet

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter released a data of some of most retweeted tweets from the year 2019. In the entertainment category, Kollywood actor Vijay's Bigil poster was the most retweeted tweet.

The poster was tweeted from Vijay’s official handle @actorvijay. His tweet got maximum comments and retweets on Twitter.

"The Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts as well as the Twitter charts. Vijay’s Tweet sharing the poster of his film #bigil became the Tweet to receive the most Retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the Tweet to achieve the most Retweets with comments overall, indicating South-entertainment fans’ active engagement on the platform to discuss their favourite movies and stars, " the Twitter report read 

Apart from the Entertainment category, some of the most tweeted hashtags in India were Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Chadrayaan 2, CWC’19, Pulwama, Article 370 and Bigil. 

As per Twitter's survey, the top entertainment handles are Sonakshi Sinha, Lata Mangeshkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt among others 

VijaybigilMost retweeted TweetSonakshi SinhaPriyanka Chopra
