TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Vijay Varma Cannot Get Enough Of Tamannaah Bhatia's Beauty, Here's Adorable Proof: Watch

Last night, the couple was seen together arriving at a Bollywood affair and we cannot get over it. Tamannaah sizzled in a red bodycon dress, Vijay looked dapper in casuals. Both looked mushy-mushy as they arrived together at Manish Malhotra's house last night. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Vijay Varma Cannot Get Enough Of Tamannaah Bhatia's Beauty, Here's Adorable Proof: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among Bollywood's most adored couples. They have not confirmed their relationship but have not even denied it. The two are often snapped together at lunches, dinners, and events and fans love their chemistry. Last night, both were seen together arriving at a Bollywood affair and we cannot get over it. Tamannaah sizzled in a red bodycon dress, Vijay looked dapper in casuals. 

The couple looked mushy-mushy as they arrived together at Manish Malhotra's house last night. Vijay even offered to hold Tamannaah's bag, to which the actress got shy and smiled. The couple posed for the paps while murmuring in each other's ears and fans are in love. The cutest moment was when the paps asked Tamannaah to pose solo and Vijay looked at her standing in the side with lots of love in his eyes! We are all gushing over the now-viral video and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.  

Many Bollywood faces were seen arriving at the wrap-up party for Manish Malhotra’s upcoming production, Ul Jalool Ishq including Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, the renowned music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who contributed to the music made a grand entrance alongside his wife, playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj. 

Coming back to Tamannaah and Vijay, the rumours of the two dating started a few months ago and fans love and adore their jodi. Although they haven't spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two worked together in 'Lust Stories 2'. 

In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. Tamannaah, on the other hand has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'. 

