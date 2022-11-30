Vijay Varma meets MET Gala co-chair Anna Wintour during her first India visit

NEW DELHI: Vijay Varma has completely nailed his fashion game in the Indian cinema and has time and again proved himself to be an inspiration for everybody who cares about manners and style when it comes to clothes. The actor has established himself as somebody way ahead of his time when it comes to donning fashionable outfits. During a fashion event, Vijay Varma met the honorary co-chair of MET GALA, Anna Wintour and had a great time conversing with her. The fashion demigod greeted the star with a warm smile.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself along with Anna and wrote, "It was her first visit to India and I could not have been more thrilled to meet the fashion demigod Anna Wintour and represent new emerging voices from Indian cinema. @meghakapoor @vogueindia #AnnaWintour."

Talking about his experience meeting her, he says, "This is the first time Anna Wintour came to India and it was a great opportunity to meet her. When you meet somebody of that big statutre, you think that they are inaccessible but she is very kind".

When asked by Anna, what he like to do in work, he says, "I think I am a purist when it comes to acting and I consider myself more of an artist than an entertainer. And my work choices reflect the same."

Vijay Varma, who has time and again redefined the concept of 'new masculinity' has set the bar high when it comes to fashion. Meanwhile, on the work front, after 'Darlings', Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming 'The Devotion of Suspect X' in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena's untitled next, and 'Mirzapur 3'.