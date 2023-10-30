Vijay Varma Renames OTT Platforms To 'ATT', Meaning Of It Is Winning Hearts

New Delhi: The way Vijay Varma has captured the OTT realm with his brilliant and versatile performances, it is worth saying that this actor has left no stone unturned. While the actor has indeed left an indelible mark on the screen with his impressive character, he also wins the hearts of the audience with his witty answers. An example of the same was recently witnessed when Vijay added his witt when asked about the streaming revolution and about him being known to ace the OTT space as well.

In a recent interview, Vijay was asked by the host about the streaming revolution and the OTT world. To this, the actor replied, "I just like the fact that you also detest the word OTT and you've been using streamers I just want to know what does OTT mean it's ‘Over The Top’, can we start calling it ATT like At The Top or something like that, just call it streaming you know it doesn't matter right now people are just very interested in watching good stories they don't right now as we speak every film is a OTT film eventually if you want to watch Pathaan you have to go watch it on OTT, so it's okay let's not get crazy about you know tagging people into OTT actors and this and that you know it's not going to help in the long run and it'll come and bite us in our own so let's call it ATT."

On the work front, the actor has a lot lined up and fans can’t keep calm to next see him in the much anticipated, ‘Mirzapur 3’, and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.