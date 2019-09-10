close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma revisits family albums for role in 'Hurdang'

"Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma will be playing a nineties college student from Allahabad in the upcoming film "Hurdang". And to get the proper look for his character, Vijay is delving into his old family albums.

Vijay Varma revisits family albums for role in &#039;Hurdang&#039;

Mumbai: "Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma will be playing a nineties college student from Allahabad in the upcoming film "Hurdang". And to get the proper look for his character, Vijay is delving into his old family albums.

In the film , he will be seen donning high waisted trousers, bold striped shirts, with buckled straps.

"I referred to a lot of family albums from my family and also the team members. Everybody was in sync they were all wanting to show how things were in late 80s and 90s and the director and bunch of people from the team brought their pictures and we were all looking at pictures how it looked and how things were in 80s and 90s.

"We took references mostly from real places, real people so that it doesn't look fabricated creation of another film. So that was mainly the inspiration we looked at it - college campus pictures, student pictures, family pictures of real people of our albums."

"Hurdang" is being touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a great deal of time to find self-realisation and had a strong desire to stand up for rights.

The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha.

Tags:
Vijay VarmaGully BoyRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal's fan wants to turn into a pizza for him

Must Watch

PT2M17S

India hits back at Pakistan in UNHRC