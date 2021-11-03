हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma takes break from work to celebrate Diwali at home

The 'Gully Boy' actor has a bunch of super interesting projects in the kitty, for which he has been shooting non-stop in places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Photo courtesy: Instagram
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Play

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who was stationed in Varanasi for a 2-month long schedule for an upcoming project, has headed back home to Hyderabad to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Talking about celebrating the festive days with family, Vijay shared, "I am really excited to be back with my family for Diwali. I always looked forward to this festival as a child so I really wanted to celebrate it back home."

He added that he was worried he might not be able to celebrate Diwali with family this year.

"When I had got my schedule for the shoots earlier, I was so worried that I won`t get to go back to Hyderabad for Diwali but luckily, I was able to wrap my schedules on time so I got these 2 days off. Diwali is no fun without family and I had been missing my family a lot when I was stationed in Varanasi these past 2 months for a shoot. The real fun of festivities comes in your own hometown and with your loved ones around so I am just super glad to be here," he shared.

The 'Gully Boy' actor has a bunch of super interesting projects in the kitty, for which he has been shooting non-stop in places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These include, 'Darlings' with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal besides another untitled project.

Tags:
Vijay VarmaVijay Varma filmsDiwali 2021Diwali PujaHappy DiwaliDiwali wishes
