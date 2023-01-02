Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia dating? Viral video shows them kissing at New Year party

NEW DELHI: It seems like there is an addition in the list of B-Town couples. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and 'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma are reportedly dating each other. Both actors have grabbed the limelight after they were seen engaged in a romantic moment and kissing each others while ringing in the New Year in Goa. The video was captured by a fan who was also at the same venue and celebrating the New Year. The actors were seen dancing together and having a gala time.

Tamannah, who was dressed in a shimmery bright pink dress, was seen embracing Vijay Varma, who was seen in a white shirt and neon shorts. In a video shared online, the two stars can be seen getting cosy with one another. They seem to be hugging and kissing in the video.

Celeb-photographer Viral Bhayani also dropped a video of the couple from the airport as they flying out of Mumbai to ring in the New Year in Goa.

Meanwhile, neither Tamannah nor Vijay have confirmed or reacted to the rumours of them dating each other.

Tamannaah made her acting debut with 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' (2005) opposite Samir Aftab. She was last seen in the OTT space with 'Babli Bouncer', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. This year, she will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with his performance in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', was last seen in the OTT movie 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. He will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.