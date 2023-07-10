Vijay Varma's Adorable Reaction To Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Viral Song 'Kaavaalaa' Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been all over social media after the 'Kaavaalaa' song from Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' went viral. The new upbeat song features the actress giving an energetic performance of the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Furthermore, the song released on July 6 has also become the center of attention for the fans because of Superstar Rajnikanth's peppy moves. Besides the netizens, the new song now has the attention of Tamannaah's boyfriend, Vijay Varma's attention.

Vijay Varma gave a shout-out to the new song on Instagram via his official account. Sharing a clip of Tamannaah Bhatia's performance, he wrote, "This song is fireeeee @anirudhofficial 2tamannaahspeaks @sunpictures @nelsondilipkumar Cinema god and goddess (sic)." He added, "This song is fire. Cinema God and Goddess." This is significant since the reaction from the actor comes just after Tamannaah uploaded a video of herself dancing to her newest song, Kaavaalaa.

The lead track from Rajinikanth's "Jailer" is titled Kaavaalaa. The movie, which Nelson Dilipkumar directed, will debut in theaters on August 10 all around the world. People have been oogling Tamannaah's moves on social media ever since Kaavaalaa was released on July 6. The hook step of the song went viral, and many people tried to replicate the steps.

Along with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan also appear in the movie Jailer.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia officially announced her relationship with boyfriend, Vijay Varma, in an interview. Revealing the information, she said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

She also said, "With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. We think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything, like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."