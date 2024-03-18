New Delhi: Vijay Varma is one of the most loved and appreciated actors in Bollywood today. His fine work and amazing character have made him make a special spot in fans' hearts. He rose to the limelight with Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' and received a lot of praise for his character in 'Mirzapur' but then, he met his lucky charm in 2022 and everything got better. Yes, you have guessed right, we are talking about the actor's ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among Bollywood's most adored couples. The two are often snapped together at lunches, dinners, and events and fans love their chemistry. The couple's dating rumours started when they were shooting for Lust Stories 2, neither of the two accepted or denied their relationship but were seen vacationing and lunching together. They have even walked the ramp together and are one of the most popular couples among paparazzi today.

Vijay had a smooth innings going on with his career but as he met his 'lucky charm' Tamannaah Bhatia, it all just got better. The actor's career skyrocketed after his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, here are his top performances following his successful love life.

She 2

Vijay played the role of 'Sasya' in She season 2. His performance grabbed a lot of applause for his role.

Darlings

Vijay Varma made headlines for his epic portrayal of Hamza in Alia Bhatt's Darlings. Fans absolutely loved his work in the film and the actor received thousands of positive reviews for his work.

Dahaad

Vijay Varma, who plays the primary antagonist Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad, is unnerving, cunning and almost reptile-like in his ways. You never know his next move even after being exposed to his patterns.

Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma played a promising role in Kaalkoot that left fans going gaga. The actor made headlines for his amazing portrayal and made the critics go wow.

Lust Stories 2

Vijay and Tamannaah played a long-lost couple in Lust Stories 2 and left fans gasping for breathe. The series was a major hit but the last episode ft Vijay and Tamannaah made most of the headlines.

Jaane Jaan

Kareena's Jaane Jaan made fans fell in love with Bebo as well as Vijay all over again. The film made many headlines as it was one of the well-received ones last year. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in lead role.

Murder Mubarak

The recent Netflix release stars Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Vijay plays one of the important roles in the film and fans are in love with his character 'Vakil Saheb.'

In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. Tamannaah, on the other hand, has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.