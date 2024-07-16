Advertisement
Vijay Varma's Gifts Himself Luxe Rolex Watch After Mirzapur 3 Success - See Pic

One of the most-awaited web series Mirzapur 3 has been a huge success and the cast can't be happier. Basking in the glory of his project and twin roles in the series, looks like actor Vijay Varma decided to treat himself in a unique way.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Varma's Gifts Himself Luxe Rolex Watch After Mirzapur 3 Success - See Pic (Image: @itsvijayvarma/Instagram)

New Delhi: The actor known for his portrayal of 'Bharat Tyagi,' recently bought for himself a lavish gift - Rolex watch. Taking to social media, Vijay shared his excitement, marking the occasion with a symbol of his achievement. Vijay’s performance has resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and talented actor in the industry.

The cast of Mirzapur 3, featuring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyulli, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Sheeba Chadha, has also received acclaim for their stellar performances, further enhancing the show's popularity.

Looking forward, Vijay Varma has multiple upcoming projects, including IC81, Ul Jalool Ishq and Matka King, promising to showcase his dynamic range and continue his upward trajectory in Bollywood.

