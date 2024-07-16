New Delhi: The actor known for his portrayal of 'Bharat Tyagi,' recently bought for himself a lavish gift - Rolex watch. Taking to social media, Vijay shared his excitement, marking the occasion with a symbol of his achievement. Vijay’s performance has resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and talented actor in the industry.

The cast of Mirzapur 3, featuring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyulli, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Sheeba Chadha, has also received acclaim for their stellar performances, further enhancing the show's popularity.

Looking forward, Vijay Varma has multiple upcoming projects, including IC81, Ul Jalool Ishq and Matka King, promising to showcase his dynamic range and continue his upward trajectory in Bollywood.