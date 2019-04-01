Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi remember Pratyusha Banerjee on her death anniversary

New Delhi: On April 1, 2016, when people were busy pranking their friends, a piece of shocking news from the television industry engulfed the nation. Popular TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee aka Anandi from 'Balika Vadhu' was found dead in her Goregaon apartment, Mumbai. Her friends from the industry mistook her death news as a Fool's Day prank. It's been three years since her untimely death and the audience still remember one of the youngest yet the most talented actresses in the TV

Producer Vikas Gupta and TV actress Kamya Panjabi took to social media to remember their friend Pratyusha on her third death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas wrote, "'Today is 1st of April and Everytime I hear it's April fool's day instead if smiling which I did, I think of you #Pratyusha I remember the call which I thought was a prank call and it reminds me of the 20 mins I sat alone looking at you.no one was there. Mak was running around outside trying to sort things and figure things ( Good Man) others were yet to know that you have gone. You were a star that left our universe too soon. This world is cruel and every year i learn more. I am sorry i wasn't there when you needed. Yes you never asked for help but this world is a little like that even when help is asked no one comes forward. We see signs but we avoid them. I really hope you are in a better place. May you rest in peace. Will always remember you even if it's on the day you left. Thankyou for touching my life Thankyou for always making me realise and remind me the reality we live in. Love you loads"

While an emotional Kamya wrote, "I know u are gone but i kept denying it... i wanted u to stay... but now may be its time to let u go.... its time to say goodbye... its time u go...!!!! But before that i want u to know that there will be a piece of you in me always and i m grateful for that... whatever someone u become wherever u are in the world i m sending you love! You are my friend till the end...... Goodbye!!!"

Pratyusha's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who is now married to his girlfriend Saloni Singh, was accused of allegedly abetting Pratyusha's suicide. He was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by the late TV actress' mother Shoma Banerjee. She had even revealed that he used to 'assault' her daughter.