'Vikram Vedha' teaser gets shoutout from Kareena Kapoor and Saba Azad

New Dehi: The makers of the 'Vikram Vedha' have released the teaser of the film on Wednesday, and within hours of that, it started trending on social media.

The teaser, which is one minute 46 seconds long, is full of massive action sequences and has taken the excitement of fans to another level. The film, which has emotional aspects as well, has great background music too.

The teaser has already received positive feedback from fans, but two special ladies have also endorsed the film: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress and wife of Saif Ali Khan, who will play a cop in the film, and Saba Azad, the girlfriend of the film's star, Hrithik Roshan, who will essay the role of a gangster in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of the film in which Saif Ali Khan can be seen and dropped red hearts while posting the same.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

On the other hand, Saba Azad took her social media account and posted an insta story where she wrote, "Ready???? Lets go!!".

Here is the picture shared by the actor-singer:

The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles, is an official remake of the 2017 superhit film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.