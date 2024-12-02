Currently at the peak of his career, Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his latest release, 'The Sabarmati Report,' which has performed remarkably well at the box office. Prior to this, his critically acclaimed roles in 12th Fail and Sector 36 had established him as one of the industry's most versatile performers. However, at just 37, Vikrant has made the surprising decision to step away from acting.

On Monday morning, the actor shared his plans in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Vikrant is currently wrapping up two upcoming films, 'Yaar Jigri' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.' Addressing his remaining projects, he added in his note, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." Concluding his heartfelt message, he signed off with, “Forever indebted.”

Fans React with Shock and Disbelief

The announcement has left fans grappling with disbelief and concern. Many expressed their surprise and sadness in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Why would you do that? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema." Another questioned, "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That’s so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies." Some even speculated if the announcement was a promotional stunt, while others urged him to reconsider, with one commenting, "Bro, you are at your peak…why do you think like this?"

Vikrant's Remarkable Journey

Vikrant Massey began his acting career on television with the show 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom' and rose to prominence with his role in 'Balika Vadhu' in 2009. He made his film debut with 'Lootera' in 2013 and earned critical acclaim with his first lead role in 'A Death in the Gunj' in 2017. Over the years, he has impressed audiences with his performances in films like 'Ginny Weds Sunny,' 'Haseen Dilruba,' 'Love Hostel,' and '12th Fail.'

While his decision to retire has left many fans heartbroken, Vikrant’s legacy as a versatile and impactful actor remains intact. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting, audiences will eagerly await his final on-screen performances.