Vikrant Massey Expressed Gratitude For Blockbuster Film 12th Fail; 'I Feel Extremely Fortunate...'

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey who is currently enjoying the success of the teaser of his much-anticipated film 'The Sabarmati Report', has expressed his deep gratitude for his 2023 blockbuster film '12th Fail' celebrating the film’s first anniversary. The actor has time and again proven how he is the most exciting actor that we have with his mind-blowing performances in his recent releases 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Sector 36.'

Vikrant emphasized how fortunate he feels to have worked on a project that not only tells a compelling story but also resonates profoundly with audiences, Expressing gratitude Vikrant said, "I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in 12th Fail. A film that told a truly inspiring story. It feels even more special after seeing the audience's reaction, and I sincerely thank them for all their love shown towards the film and me.”

He also this appreciation to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film’s director, who played a pivotal role in bringing this story to life, “A special thanks to Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir for giving me this opportunity; it's a film that'll always remain close to my heart. It was a remarkable journey that I shall forever cherish,” Vikrant added.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release by Zee Studios.

Vikrant who was earlier seen in the crime thriller 'Sector 36' which is streaming on Netflix, will next be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film is all set to hit theatres on November 15.