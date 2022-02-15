Vikrant Massey of Mirzapur fame secretly MARRIES girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in Mumbai!

New Delhi: Talented actor Vikrant Massey has married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur reportedly. The hush-hush wedding was an intimate affair with only their families and friends giving them company.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Vikrant and Sheetal had a registered marriage today at their Versova home. The couple has not given out any official statement about it as of now.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reportedly registered their wedding on Valentine's Day but are yet to announce it officially. However, their fans are already loving the news.

Earlier this year, we saw many celeb couples tying the knot including Mohit Raina and Aditi, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera among others.

In 2019, Vikrant Massey had got engaged to Sheetal Thakur in a private Roka ceremony which he confirmed to a news portal back then.

Vikrant Massey was first seen in the TV show Balika Vadhu. He later played the lead role in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Qubool Hai and Dharam Veer among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013) and went on to star in Death in the Gunj, popular web series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice and Made In Heaven among others.

Vikrant Massey was seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. He also starred with Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny and was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu.