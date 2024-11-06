Vikrant Massey Reveals Interesting Connection Between His Characters In '12th Fail' And 'The Sabarmati Report'

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report has quickly become one of the most awaited films of the year, and its teaser has set the stage with a powerful glimpse into a story that tackles one of India’s most shocking historical events. This first look has already generated tremendous excitement among fans.

In The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant portrays a journalist, delivering a compelling performance that adds to the film’s gripping narrative. Having recently impressed audiences with his role in 12th Fail, he notes an interesting connection between his characters in both films, pointing out the similarities that make each role resonate on a deep level.

Reflecting on these parallels, Vikrant said, “Interestingly, My role in 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report shares unique similarities. Both the characters are intellectually driven and face challenges with everyday tasks. They both have a relatable kind of struggle and are highly ambitious. I tried to fit into both the characters and distinguish their traits according to the script’s demand.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra,

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

The Sabarmati Report will hit theatres on 15th November 2024.