Vikrant Massey Says He Wrote His Retirement Post In The Night; Felt Creatively Saturated And Was Unable To Sleep

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey recently opened up about his viral Instagram post, initially misconstrued as a retirement announcement. At the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Vikrant clarified that the post signified a temporary career break, driven by creative and physical exhaustion, rather than a permanent farewell from the industry.

Vikrant shared that he penned the emotional note late at night, unable to sleep due to the overwhelming success of his recent films, 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report. Reflecting on the past few years, he said, "The last few years have been truly phenomenal. I reflect on them with utmost humility and gratitude. After 12th Fail, things became remarkable. But when I wrote that post at midnight, I was feeling creatively saturated."

Massey described the surreal moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet watched The Sabarmati Report. “The very next day after my post, PM Modi and the entire cabinet were going to watch my film. I never thought this would happen in my life. The love and reception the film got was overwhelming. I might sound pompous, but I’m being honest.”

Vikrant admitted that the relentless work schedule and emotional weight of his projects left him drained. He revealed he worked 284 out of 365 days last year, leading to physical exhaustion and creative stagnation. He shared, “I was on a call with my wife, Sheetal Thakur, and we talked about how much more an actor could achieve in this country. I felt it was time to recalibrate myself as an actor and better my craft.”

Addressing the confusion surrounding his Instagram post, Vikrant added, “I wrote a lot of English in that post, and many people misunderstood it. That’s why I issued a clarification. I am not retiring; I am taking a necessary break to improve myself.”

Massey hinted at exciting ventures ahead, including directing and producing films. He also emphasised prioritising his personal life and health, " I have one film next year that I’m focusing on as an actor. Beyond that, I want to explore directing and producing, but it’s not the right time to talk about it. Right now, I want to watch my son grow, write more, and take care of my health. I haven’t slept for more than 4-5 hours for years, and I need to fix that.”

