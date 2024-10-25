Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812009https://zeenews.india.com/people/vikrant-massey-seeks-blessings-at-patna-s-hanuman-temple-after-teaser-release-of-the-sabarmati-report-2812009.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VIKRANT MASSEY

Vikrant Massey Seeks Blessings At Patna’s Hanuman Temple After Teaser Release Of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Following the intense teaser release of ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ Vikrant Massey visited Patna’s Pracheen Hanuman Temple, heightening excitement for the film’s November premiere. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vikrant Massey Seeks Blessings At Patna’s Hanuman Temple After Teaser Release Of 'The Sabarmati Report' Pic Credit: Instagram (@Vikrant Massey)

The recently released teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' has set high expectations, presenting a bold narrative on the tragic Godhra Train Burning incident. With a story that revisits one of India’s most painful chapters, the teaser has sparked significant anticipation nationwide. To kick off the promotional journey, lead actor Vikrant Massey paid a visit to the revered Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna, seeking blessings for the film's success. 

Vikrant’s visit added excitement as he shared moments from the temple, further building anticipation for the film’s release. 'The Sabarmati Report,' presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, stars Vikrant Massey alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film will release worldwide on November 15, 2024, with distribution by Zee Studios.  

This thought-provoking film promises to offer audiences a gripping exploration of the events and unanswered questions surrounding the Godhra incident, positioning 'The Sabarmati Report' as a must-watch this year. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK