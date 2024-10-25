Vikrant Massey Seeks Blessings At Patna’s Hanuman Temple After Teaser Release Of 'The Sabarmati Report'

The recently released teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' has set high expectations, presenting a bold narrative on the tragic Godhra Train Burning incident. With a story that revisits one of India’s most painful chapters, the teaser has sparked significant anticipation nationwide. To kick off the promotional journey, lead actor Vikrant Massey paid a visit to the revered Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna, seeking blessings for the film's success.

Vikrant’s visit added excitement as he shared moments from the temple, further building anticipation for the film’s release. 'The Sabarmati Report,' presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, stars Vikrant Massey alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film will release worldwide on November 15, 2024, with distribution by Zee Studios.

This thought-provoking film promises to offer audiences a gripping exploration of the events and unanswered questions surrounding the Godhra incident, positioning 'The Sabarmati Report' as a must-watch this year.