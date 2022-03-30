Vikrant Massey shares bloodied selfie, builds anticipation for his next film

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey left everyone super impressed with his first proper outing in an action role with his latest, Love Hostel. The actor is yet again all set to impress his fans with his next project. Vikrant’s next film will also focus on action.

Taking to his social media, Vikrant shared a mirror selfie from his vanity van where his one ear and a side of the neck was filled with blood which his makeup artist could be seen touching up. He captioned his photo, "Sir ek selfie Sir.."

The bloody selfie has left the actor's fans excited. His action role in Love Hostel was so impressive that it would be quite a treat to watch our Boy Next Door in yet another action packed role. His announced upcoming projects include 'Gaslight' which will see him paired alongside Sara Ali Khan fkr the first time and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte.