Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur groove to Desi Girl at their haldi ceremony- Watch

NEW DELHI: Actor Vikrant Massey who is all set to get married to fiance Sheetal Thakur on Friday has been enjoying his wedding festivities to the core.

In the video which is going viral on social media, Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen dancing to Desi Girl on their haldi ceremony.

The video has been shared by several fan pages on their respective Instagram handle. In the later part of the video, they can be seen ending their dance with a sweet hug.

Recently, there were news that Vikrant and Sheetal had a registered marriage on Valentine’s Day at their Versova home. The couple has not given out any official statement about it as of now.

The report was shared by Pinkvilla.com, which claimed that Vikrant has married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal reportedly in a hush-hush wedding. It was an intimate affair with only their families and friends giving them company.

For the unversed, in 2019, Vikrant Massey had got engaged to Sheetal Thakur in a private Roka ceremony which he confirmed to a news portal back then.

Vikrant was first seen in the TV show Balika Vadhu. He later played the lead role in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Qubool Hai and Dharam Veer among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013) and went on to star in Death in the Gunj, popular web series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice and Made In Heaven among others.

Vikrant Massey was seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. He also starred with Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny and was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu.