Vikrant Massey, Wife Sheetal Thakur Blessed With Baby Boy - Check Post

New Delhi: '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey is on cloud nine. After the massive success of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial, the actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur became the parents of a baby boy on February 7, 2024.

Taking to social media, the couple announced the good news for their fans who were anticipating the good news anytime soon. Sharing a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand, the text read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings." The couple, who had been in a long-term relationship, initially celebrated their union with a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022. Subsequently, they formalized their marriage in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

Vikrant is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, '12th Fail.' His accomplishments span various platforms, including television, OTT series, and films, providing him with a diverse audience.

Upcoming projects for Vikrant include the second installment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.' Additionally, he is set to appear in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. This film is produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.