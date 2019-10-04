close

chhapaak

Vikrant Massey: Working with Deepika, Meghna was on my wishlist

He describes sharing screen space with Deepika as 'heartwarming'.

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the film "Chhapaak", says working with actress Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar was on his wishlist.

"It's a great feeling as working with Deepika and Meghnaji was always on my wishlist. I never know I would get this opportunity so early in my career. It feels incredible and I am really looking forward to the film," Vikrant told IANS.

The actor says he is lucky to get an opportunity to collaborate with Deepika and Meghna.

"At the same time collaborating with them and getting to know them personally makes me feel really lucky. Both of them are great human beings. With Meghnaji is was a great learning experience," he added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will release on January 10, 2020. "Chhapaak" is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

 

Tags:
chhapaakLaxmi AgarwalVikrant MasseyMeghna GulzarDeepika Padukoneacid attack survivor
