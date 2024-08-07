Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Strongly Condemn The Act

New Delhi: Just a few hours ago, the entire nation was celebrating the victory of Vinesh Phogat for entering the final in wrestling at the Olympics. The champion proved her worth by winning the semi-finals, but just a few minutes ago the news dropped that Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Olympics 2024 due to being overweight for a few grams. This news has left every Indian heartbroken and they are protesting against it and calling it an unfair decision.

Bollywood celebs such as Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, and many others have called out the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat and expressed their shock. Taapsee took to her Instagram and called the news heartbreaking, "This is heartbreaking, but honestly, this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now".

Swara Bhasker questioned the 100 grams overweight story on social media.

Vinesh Phogat got disqualified due to being overweight by just 100 grams.



Meanwhile, Imane Khelif is still fighting in Women's Light Welterweight Boxing.



Some observers questioned the IOC's decision regarding Vinesh Phogat.

On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts."

