Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775159
NewsLifestylePeople
VINESH PHOGAT

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Strongly Condemn The Act

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Olympics after winning the semi-final due to being overweight; Bollywood reacts strongly.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Strongly Condemn The Act Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Just a few hours ago, the entire nation was celebrating the victory of Vinesh Phogat for entering the final in wrestling at the Olympics. The champion proved her worth by winning the semi-finals, but just a few minutes ago the news dropped that Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Olympics 2024 due to being overweight for a few grams. This news has left every Indian heartbroken and they are protesting against it and calling it an unfair decision. 

Bollywood celebs such as Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, and many others have called out the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat and expressed their shock. Taapsee took to her Instagram and called the news heartbreaking, "This is heartbreaking, but honestly, this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now".

Along with B Town celebs Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his disappointment over Vinesh Phogat getting disqualified. PM Modi called Vinesh Phogat India's pride. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?