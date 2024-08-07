5 Reasons To Revisit Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal From Empowering Women To Cinematic Excellence

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat making headlines by advancing to the finals of the 2024 Olympics, it’s the perfect moment to revisit Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Dangal'. Phogat’s recent victories, including her impressive wins over Japan’s Hiroe Kuroda and Cuba’s Yuliana Velasquez. Here are five compelling reasons to revisit 'Dangal', a film that continues to be celebrated as a cinematic masterpiece

1) A Cinematic Milestone

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal set a new benchmark in Indian cinema as the first film to gross over ₹2000 crore globally. Its unprecedented success extended beyond India, particularly making a significant impact in China and Japan, where it resonated deeply with audiences for its universal themes of struggle and triumph.

2) Masterful Direction: Bringing The Phogat Family Story To Life

Nitesh Tiwari’s direction in Dangal is widely acclaimed for its authenticity and emotional depth. His ability to capture the Phogat family’s journey with meticulous detail and nuance has made the film a standout example of effective storytelling in cinema.

3) Inspiring Performances and Realism

The performances in Dangal, particularly Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat and the compelling depictions by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, brought the real-life struggles and victories of the Phogat sisters to the screen with remarkable realism and emotional resonance.

4) A Film That Continues to Inspire

Dangal has transcended its status as a film to become a source of inspiration for countless individuals. Its messages of perseverance, family support, and challenging societal norms have motivated young athletes and individuals to pursue their dreams against all odds.

5) Cultural Impact and Legacy

The film’s impact extends beyond box office success. Dangal has contributed significantly to changing perceptions about women in sports and has cemented its place in the cultural landscape as a film that champions gender equality and empowerment.

As Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat makes history with her Olympic feats, Dangal is a testament to storytelling's power in inspiring real-life achievements and celebrating the Phogat legacy!