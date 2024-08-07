Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Victory: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh Congratulate Her
As Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming India's first female wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final, members of the Indian film industry lauded the 29-year-old over her big feat.
Trending Photos
Paris: Taking to Instagram, RajKummar Rao shared a picture of Phogat and wrote, "And we are in the finals. It was such a joy watching you playing live. You are the pride of our nation @vineshphogat. Good luck for the finals. Our prayers are with you."
Actor Ayushmann Khurana uploaded a post featuring Vinesh and said on Instagram Stories, which read, "Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn't stop crying after her win from the unbeatable world No.1 champion." He added a National Flag emoji to it.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, congratulated Phogat. "That's what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat," he posted on X.
That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/6jR65n8tF1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2024
Sharing a video of the winning moment, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "This woman is going to be recalled as a benchmark in a lot of ways for decades to come! What a woman! What a crazy year she has shown! @vineshphogat, your fan for life."
Randeep Hooda posted a photo of Phogat, clicked after her win, on X with a "fingers crossed" emoji.
#VineshPhogat
@Phogat_Vinesh pic.twitter.com/yeGoDjBXaU — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 6, 2024
Actor Kunal Kemmu on social media wrote, "What a champ. Ufff. Sooooooo Proud!!!" His actor-wife, who also saw the historic match, wrote, "First Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final @vineshphogat!!!!! Soooo proud!!!!"
On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat starred in the quarter-finals against Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Susaki was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, but Vinesh made a brilliant turnaround in the second period, outdoing her Japanese opponent by miles to secure a 3-2 win to make way to the quarter-finals. She handed the Japanese wrestler her first defeat in 82 international matches.
In the quarter-finals against Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semi-final berth.
Vinesh will now face USA's Ann Sarah Hildebrant in the final of the competition on Wednesday, August 7.
Live Tv