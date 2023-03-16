'Violaters Will Be Shot': Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai House Has THIS Warning Sign For Trespassers

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is an actress who never fails to speak her mind, no matter what. The actress boasts of lavish houses in Mumbai as well as in Manali. Now in a video she shared of her house in Mumbai, the actress had written some really weird note in the house. "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again," it read. With this note, it seems like Kangana Ranaut is very serious about who enters her house and who does not.

Recently, she also bashed information website Wikipedia for an error in her date of birth. "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again...," she wrote.

Apart from this, Kangana recently completed her role in Chandramukhi and penned a heartfelt note for co-star Raghava Lawrence. "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn`t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. She also has 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' lined up.